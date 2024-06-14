Do You Recognise Xitai?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Xitai Liao who has been reported as missing.

Xitai Liao (Photo/Supplied)

Xitai was last seen in the Clover Park area on Thursday 13 June wearing a grey long grey jacket, black pants, and blue shoes.

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who sights him to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

We are keeping an open mind on his whereabouts, and ask anyone across the Tāmaki Makaurau area to please get in touch if you have seen him.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his possible whereabouts can contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240613/7064.

