Leaf Sweepers Active On Our Streets

Autumn and early winter are colourful times of the year in Hamilton – and busy ones too, as around 400,000kgs of fallen leaves are swept up and collected from our streets.

Our Connect Hamilton team focus on known leaf fall hotspots which are checked once or twice a week and swept as necessary. Residents living on these hotspot streets can make our sweeping efforts easier by parking their vehicles on their property or on nearby side streets.

(Photo/Supplied)

Outside of our leaf fall hotspots, our team monitor weather warnings daily and inspect and clear catchpits as needed to minimise the risk of flooding caused by leaf fall.

With this being peak leaf fall season, Connect Hamilton have added an additional sweeper truck and extra staff to keep up with the high demand for its services.

People can report blocked catchpits by contacting Council’s Customer Service team on ph (07) 838 6699 or alert us on the Antenno app.

Residents are strongly encouraged to dispose of leaves on their own property rather than blow leaves onto the street where they can potentially block catchpits.

Some creative uses for leaf litter include:

Compost: when mixed with grass clippings or composted manure, leaves break down into a rich compost.

Mulch: Collect fallen leaves with your lawn mower and spread it over garden beds. As well as enriching the soil, the mulched leaves will help control weed growth.

Streets inspected and cleared as necessary twice a week during the high leaf fall period:

Albert Street

Firth Street

Hillsborough Terrace

Hudson Street

Hunter Street

Kitchener Street

Norton Road (by Founders Theatre)

O’Neill Street

Oakley Avenue

Stanley Street

Tristram Street

Thames Street

Victoria Street (BP service station to Fairfield Bridge)

Streets inspected and cleared as necessary once a week during the high leaf fall period:

Abbottsford Street

Aberdeen Drive

Awatere Street

Azimuth Place

Banbury Crescent

Beale Street

Beatty Street

Boundary Road

Braid Road

Brookfield Street

Caernarvon Street

Charlemont Street

Clarkin Road

Clyde Street

Commodore Avenue

Constance Place

Crosby Road

Endeavour Avenue

Fairfield Road

Flynn Road

Fox Street

Galloway Street - Naylor Street corner

Garnett Avenue

George Street

Gilchrist Street

Gillies Avenue

Grantham Street

Halcione Close

Helena Road and Liston Crescent

Hillcrest Road

Hukanui Road

Insoll Avenue

Joanna Place

Jones Crescent

Knighton Road

Lake Domain Drive

Lancaster Street

Livingstone Avenue

Maeroa Road

Mardon Road

Masters Avenue

Memorial Drive

Oakfield Crescent

River Road (parts)

Peachgrove Road

Plunket Terrace

Poaka Avenue

Pulham Crescent

Puutikitiki Street

Queenwood Avenue

Scott Avenue

Spinnaker Drive

Strowan Avenue

Te Aroha Street

Victoria Street - corner of Edgecumbe Street

Waterford Road

Wellington Street

Whyte Street

Willoughby Street

Wilson Street

Woodland Drive

Young Street

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

