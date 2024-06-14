Improved Accessway To Coast And Waitarakao (Washdyke) Lagoon Open For Exploration

A proper path, protection of farmland and a seat at the top of the accessway were some of the boxes Timaru District Council was able to tick when the new Coastal and Waitarakao accessway was installed.

The Council has long been aware that many people felt like they were trespassing as they traversed an open paddock toward the coast from Bridge Street, and it was not accessible to some people in the community due to the steps up and over the fences.

Waitarakao accessway (Photo/Supplied)

The Council worked with Alliance Group, which owns the land, to create a new path closer to the Bridge St bridge, Paul Cooper, Timaru District Council, Group Manager Environmental Services, said.

“We previously extended the width of the bridge to make it safer for people to go from the parking area to the entrance of the track. The Council then worked closely with Alliance Group to put the track entrance closer to the bridge for the community’s safety and to improve accessibility for more members of our community,” he said

“The new accessway is more inviting to walk through, and regular users will notice at the top of the walkway a seat in the perfect spot to look at the lagoon. As Council’s fencing contractor Rural Fencing was on site, they noticed an older man would walk up to the start of the old path every morning and sit on the top step over the old wire fence into the paddock.

“He would watch the sun come up or just watch the world go by. An interaction between the contractor and the man sparked a discussion, and it turns out the man had worked at the plant for over 40 years, and since finishing up he’d been coming to sit on the step for 11 years.

“The contactor asked if we could build a bench seat at the top of the accessway near the original access spot for the man.

“Now the man who watches the world go by, on occasion the sunrise over the lagoon, or people waiting for someone to join them on a walk or someone not ready to get back in the car after being down at the lagoon, can enjoy a front row seat with a good view.”

“The lagoon is a nationally significant refuge and sanctuary for flora and fauna, and important for mana whenua, locals and visitors,” Ivan Docherty, acting plant manager at Alliance’s Smithfield plant said

“We are proud to be working with Timaru District Council to improve access to the Coast and this important catchment.”

