22-year-old Man Arrested For Mustafa Ali's Murder

To be attributed to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Police have this afternoon arrested a 22-year-old man for the murder of 10-month-old Mustafa Ali in Te Kūiti on 8 June.

The man is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow, Saturday 15 June.

Police would like to thank all those who have come forward with information to assist our investigation into Mustafa’s murder.

The police investigation into Mustafa’s death and other incidents that occurred during his short life is ongoing.

Te Kūiti residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as we continue to examine and reconstruct the full circumstances of Mustafa’s life.

There is the possibility of further charges as a result of this continued investigation.

Police are continuing to support Mustafa’s wider family, as they grieve the loss of their little boy, and our thoughts are with them.

