Rail Buses To Operate On Sunday Amid Industrial Action Uncertainty

Friday, 14 June 2024, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Due to the ongoing industrial action, AT’s rail operator Auckland One Rail is unable to confirm at this stage which trains will be operating on Sunday 16 June. We will be running rail buses all day to provide a reliable service for our customers who may experience disruption on the rail network.

On the Eastern, Southern and Western lines there will be rail bus services operating to a 20 minute frequency during the day and a 30 minute frequency in the evening. On the Onehunga line, rail bus services will operate to a 30 minute frequency.

The Puhinui Express bus service will also operate during the day at a 30 minute frequency between Waitematā (Britomart) and Puhinui via Newmarket to provide customers with an express connection to the AirportLink.

AT’s rail operator, AOR, and CAF, the organisation that maintains our trains, have each advised AT that unionised employees, represented by the Rail and Maritime Union of New Zealand (RMTU), are taking industrial action following collective bargaining discussions.

“We understand that both AOR and CAF have committed to mediation with the RMTU and we’re hopeful that discussions will bring about a quick resolution to these issues,” says AT Rail Franchise Manager Craig Inger.

“Our customers have shown a great deal of patience and it is increasingly disappointing that ongoing industrial action continues to disrupt the rail services which they rely on.”

Live Departures will be updated with the latest information on what services are operating.

For rail bus timetables, please visit AT.govt.nz/trainaction

