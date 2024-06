Fatal Crash, Ruapehu District

Police can advise one person has died following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 4, Owhango in Ruapehu District reported around 3:55pm

One person sadly passed away at the scene, and another occupant has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination.

Enquiries to determine the cause of the crash remain ongoing.

