Have You Seen Pauline? Wairere Falls Search Continues For Missing Person, Pauline Grey

Monday, 17 June 2024, 11:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are working to locate Pauline, 67, who has been missing since last night, when she is believed to have driven her 2016 Mazda 3 Hatchback to the Wairere Falls track.

Police received a report around 7:30pm, Sunday 16 June, and responded along with LandSAR.

Since then Police SAR have continued to search the area with the assistance of LandSAR, and a drone is due to be deployed today.

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing, and we continue to appeal for information.

If you saw Pauline on the Wairere Falls track, picked her jacket up and placed it on a post near the start of the walking track, or saw her vehicle before 8pm, Police would like to hear from you.

You can report information to us by contacting Police on 111 and referencing event number: P059072868

