UPDATED TRAFFIC BULLETIN: Take Extra Care On Northland Roads This Morning

UPDATE 7:45am 20/06/24

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding Northlanders to travel with extra care today, following heavy rainfall overnight, continuing this morning.

Some rivers are approaching alert levels for flooding of the state highway and we have crews ready to respond if needed.

One lane (northbound) is currently closed due to flooding on SH10 between Kaeo and Mangonui, with temporary traffic management in place. People can expect delays and should take extra care.

It’s crucial to drive to the conditions, maintain a safe speed and following distance, and use headlights in poor visibility to ensure people stay safe on the roads. People can also report any damage or flooding on state highways to our call centre: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

For up to date information on highway conditions please visit: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

