Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge Unjustified Use Of Force In Counties Manukau

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into the unjustified use of force by an Authorised Officer in the Manukau District Court cells in early 2023. 

Counties Manukau Relieving District Commander, Inspector Alison Brand, says on 24 January 2023 Police received a complaint from someone being held in the court cells that they had been struck on the side of the head by an Authorised Officer. 

“A thorough investigation was carried out and Police found when the man arrived at the court cells, Police observed he did not immediately follow instructions and didn’t engage with staff. 

“A short time later, the man challenged the attending Authorised Officer, and verbally threatened him.

“Ten minutes later, the man verbally abused the Authorised Officer again while being moved back to his cell,” says Inspector Brand. 

“During this altercation, the Authorised Officer struck the man on the side of his face with a closed fist. “During the investigation, the Authorised Officer explained that he pre-emptively struck the man in self-defence as he felt threatened and believed the man was going to assault him,” she says. 

Police note the Authority found the employee had less forceful options available to him and found the strike to be an unnecessary use of force and Police acknowledge these findings. 

Inspector Brand says while Police made enquiries into this matter, there was not enough evidence to charge the Authorised Officer with assault. 

“We note the Authority agrees with this finding.” 

Police launched an employment investigation into the matter and can advise that the employee is no longer working for Police.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 