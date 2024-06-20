Drinking Water Supplies In Queenstown, Fernhill And Sunshine Bay Set For Further Treatment Upgrade

Work is set to begin next week to install a more permanent and larger UV treatment solution at the Two Mile water intake, further upgrading drinking water supplied to Queenstown, Fernhill, and Sunshine Bay.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery shared a temporary solution was being used at the Fernhill reservoir, in response to the cryptosporidium outbreak that affected water supplies around Queenstown last year.

“To ensure drinking water in the area remains safe and compliant, we’re installing a new UV Water Treatment Plant (WTP) down by the existing pump station at the start of Sunshine Bay Trail,” said Mr Avery.

“Once this work is complete, we’ll then be able to redeploy the temporary solution used by Fernhill’s reservoir elsewhere in the district.”

Crews are currently working to investigate the site of the future treatment plant, which will include clearing several trees and some shrubs before fencing off the area and completing further geotechnical investigations.

Mr Avery noted some noise, vibration, and machinery movements were likely while crews worked to construct the new UV WTP, but disruption would be minimised as much as possible.

“We’ll also be installing safety and pedestrian measures around the work site from Monday 24 June, which will include a temporary detour at the start of Sunshine Bay Trail,” said Mr Avery.

“Given this is a popular walking track for both residents and visitors, it’s important we maintain access while work is underway. We’ve consulted with Queenstown Trails Trust and will use a short detour to move pedestrians safely around the work site and back onto Sunshine Bay Trail.”

The upgraded UV WTP is expected to take six months to complete, with the new infrastructure replacing the temporary solution at Fernhill Reservoir by the end of December 2024.

Construction will be carried out by Fulton Hogan, with assistance from Veolia.

More information on the upgraded UV WTP: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/upgraded-two-mile-uv-treatment-plant/

Map of work site and temporary pedestrian detour: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/media/bncmofzw/qldc_two-mile-uv-installation_map_june24.png

