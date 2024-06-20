Feeling 22: Serial Shoplifter To Face Charges Following Police Catch

Police have nabbed another prolific alleged shoplifter in Counties Manukau this week following an investigation into a significant 22 incidents relating to one man.

Counties Manukau Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police were making enquiries at a number of addresses in Manurewa and Papakura to locate the person of interest on Wednesday morning. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t present at any of the five addresses identified, however while doing patrols in the nearby areas, a vehicle of interest was sighted on Great South Road in Takanini.” Police immediately responded and located the vehicle in the Waiata Shore carpark.

“The man, who had six warrants to arrest for various shoplifting related offences, was taken into custody without incident,” Inspector Hunter says. It is alleged the amount of this offending totals nearly $6000. The 31-year-old Hamilton man is due to appear in the Papakura District Court today on 22 charges relating the shoplifting and theft. Police will be opposing his bail Police want our communities to feel safe and be safe and we hope this arrest reflects our efforts.

“Police are consistently holding those who choose to cause harm to local businesses to account,” Inspector Hunter says. “We are committed to continue making arrests relating to this type of crime and this is one of a number made in recent weeks.”

