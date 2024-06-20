Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feeling 22: Serial Shoplifter To Face Charges Following Police Catch

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have nabbed another prolific alleged shoplifter in Counties Manukau this week following an investigation into a significant 22 incidents relating to one man. 

Counties Manukau Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police were making enquiries at a number of addresses in Manurewa and Papakura to locate the person of interest on Wednesday morning. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t present at any of the five addresses identified, however while doing patrols in the nearby areas, a vehicle of interest was sighted on Great South Road in Takanini.” Police immediately responded and located the vehicle in the Waiata Shore carpark. 

“The man, who had six warrants to arrest for various shoplifting related offences, was taken into custody without incident,” Inspector Hunter says. It is alleged the amount of this offending totals nearly $6000. The 31-year-old Hamilton man is due to appear in the Papakura District Court today on 22 charges relating the shoplifting and theft. Police will be opposing his bail Police want our communities to feel safe and be safe and we hope this arrest reflects our efforts. 

“Police are consistently holding those who choose to cause harm to local businesses to account,” Inspector Hunter says. “We are committed to continue making arrests relating to this type of crime and this is one of a number made in recent weeks.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 