Forest & Bird Celebrates ‘significant Step Forward’ For Tīkapa Moana Hauraki Gulf Protection - Forest & Bird

Forest & Bird welcomes the Environment Committee’s unanimous recommendation today that the Hauraki Gulf Protection Bill be passed in its entirety.

If Parliament votes for the Committee’s recommendation, 19 new protection areas will be created in the Tīkapa Moana Hauraki Gulf Marine Park.

“This is significant step forward towards preserving and revitalising the mauri of the Gulf,” says Forest & Bird’s Hauraki Gulf lead coordinator, Bianca Ranson. “Once passed, it will set in place six percent ‘high’ protection and 12 percent seafloor protection.

“The bill creates a new, innovative approach for ocean protection that reflects the wishes of the local community, including iwi and hapu. It does not, however, go far enough,” Ms Ranson says. “The Hauraki Gulf is in serious trouble, and we have just six years to meet the commitment of 30 percent protection by 2030.

“The Government now needs to initiate discussions with iwi and hapu around Tīkapa Moana on what additional areas should be protected.

“For the Gulf to have the best chance of recovery there must also be an end to bottom trawling and sufficient and immediate resources allocated to eliminate exotic caulerpa, which is rapidly spreading throughout Tīkapa”, Ms Ranson says.

Forest & Bird, along with other concerned groups, has spent more than a decade campaigning to protect the Gulf – after evidence showed a decline in both marine life and seabird populations, caused by unsustainable fishing practices, sedimentation, pollution and inadequate governance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We thank all the many Forest & Bird supporters who have supported ourArohatia Tīkapa Moana Love the Gulf campaign. You all helped to make this possible,” Ms Ranson says.

The Labour Government introduced The Hauraki Gulf – Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill not long before it lost the 2023 election, and the new National-led coalition government has continued to support the bill through select committee.

Background:

Bianca Ranson, Forest & Bird’s Hauraki Gulf Coordinator, has led the campaign. As a Waiheke Island resident, Ranson has witnessed the Gulf’s ecological decline firsthand. She was determined to help preserve it for generations to come.

Department of Conservation background on the proposed protected areas: https://www.doc.govt.nz/our-work/revitalising-the-gulf/new-marine-protections-in-the-hauraki-gulf/

© Scoop Media

