Government Renews Commitment To Hospital Promises

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 5:45 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Thursday, 20 June 2024) - Dunedin’s Deputy Mayor says she is encouraged by commitments to the New Dunedin Hospital project given by Health Minister Dr Shane Reti during a meeting today.

Deputy Mayor Lucas met with Dr Reti this afternoon to discuss progress on the New Dunedin Hospital during the Minister’s visit to Dunedin.

“I pressed Dr Reti on whether the government remained committed to its campaign pledge of delivering the New Dunedin Hospital as originally promised.

“Dr Reti told me the government will deliver everything they promised – beds, operating theatres and the PET scanner, which will be part of the fitout stage – and that he wants to see the new facility built ‘sooner rather than later’.

“I am greatly encouraged by Dr Reti’s commitment today, as our Council expects nothing less than a hospital that meets the needs of our community, now and in the future, and one that is delivered in a timely manner.”

© Scoop Media

