Waitakere Ethnic Board Celebrates World Refugee Day

Thursday June 20th, marks World Refugee Day, a special day recognized by the UNHCR – the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

WEB President Gurdeep Talwar said "World Refugee Day is a crucial reminder of our shared responsibility to support and empower those displaced by conflict, ensuring they have the opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope."

At Community Waitakere in Henderson a group of community members representing organisations that serve Refugees gathered.

"Today is a day to remember and acknowledge the millions of people around the world who are forced to flee their homes due to war, persecution, or natural disaster." says Waitakere Ethnic Board Coordinator Christine Glover to a group of community people and delegates.

"Here in Aotearoa New Zealand, World Refugee Day allows us to do something even more important: celebrate the strength and resilience of refugees who have chosen to make our country their home. We are lucky to have you call our land your home."

"Today, we acknowledge the challenges you face –and there are so many, having to be so resilient even with the simplest tasks."

"Adapting to a new language, driving, shopping at a supermarket, dealing a foreign culture in the school yard, and getting accustomed to a new way of life."

Christine went on to say "We at Waitakere Ethnic Board understand the bravery it takes to leave behind everything you know and build a new life from completely scratch and we are here to support you through the Waitakere Ethnic Network. We also thank all the community organisations that do their best with limited funding to support refugees."

Dawit Arshak, a refugee, shared how he arrived in New Zealand through the quota system and the most important message of the day. Dawit is originally from Egypt and fled his country on a train, and then on foot for eleven days with only the clothes on his back to arrive in Sudan. Dawit now gives back to refugees and works for Asylum Seekers Support Trust in Mt Albert, Auckland.

"I am not a former refugee. I am a refugee. I want all refugees to be given the same status when they arrive in New Zealand. Refugees have a hard enough time adjusting to New Zealand, we should not discriminate between the three types of refugees and make it hard for refugees to gain residency, all refugees should be treated equally."

New Zealand is one of 37 countries that take part in the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) regular refugee resettlement programme. New Zealand’s annual Refugee Quota has increased to 1,500 places since July 2020. Immigration New Zealand confirmed that we are on track to assist that quota in July. There are also 'Convention Refugees' and 'Family members joining refugees already living in New Zealand' each with different rights.

Once in New Zealand refugees are assisted by Government agencies and organisations who support refugees. Keynote speaker and past WEB President Shirley Freeman did that work for six years through the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre.

"Support shouldn’t stop after six weeks, six months or a year. Refugees and their families need support for a long time to adjust to life in New Zealand. We should teach them about New Zealand but we should also celebrate their culture." said Past President Shirley Freeman.

Chris Carter, patron of Waitakere Ethnic Board and Henderson Massey Local Board Chair provided further insight on refugees in New Zealand

"...as a former Minister and having spent time in both Afghanistan and Myanmar on behalf of New Zealand to promote the migration of people to New Zealand. I understand the importance of recognising World Refugee Day and the good work that community organisations do to support refugees settling into New Zealand".

Several other community members attended the event. The next Waitakere Ethnic Network meeting will be held in August.

