Don’t Risk It On The Road Over Matariki Weekend

No matter where you’re heading at Matariki, make sure you get there in one piece.

Police are informing motorists to expect the appropriate enforcement action to be taken if you are caught driving in an unsafe manner over Matariki Weekend.

A large number of Police will be patrolling roads across the country to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely. The patrols will have a particular focus on unsafe driving behaviour, including: • Unrestrained occupants; • Drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue; • Drivers distracted by mobile phones; • Vehicles that are speeding.

The majority of the public does drive safely, but there remains a pocket of individuals who risk people’s lives on our roads, says Inspector Dan Mattison, Acting Director of Road Policing.

“Those who deliberately endanger lives by their dangerous behaviours on our roads can expect to be ticketed or dealt with by other enforcement action if they are caught.

“Our dedicated teams across Aotearoa New Zealand have an ongoing commitment to road safety and reducing harm, not just over Matariki Weekend but every day of the year.

“Most of the people we see on the roads are driving or riding safely, but we still see too many people pushing the limits of what is safe and acceptable.

“If you’re on the road, take a moment and think of your loved ones. We don’t want to be telling someone their partner or family member has been in a crash, and nothing is worth risking your life for.”

Districts across the country will have plans in place ahead of the long weekend. In various areas, Police has collaborated with road safety partners to educate and promote safe behaviours when travelling on the road.

Expect to see a visible Police presence on the roads day and night, as officers work to deter any unsafe driving behaviour.

“Our officers and road safety partners are undertaking a large amount of work to ensure the safety of everyone on our roads.

“Matariki is often a time of reflection and remembering loved ones; we don’t want to see more families mourning someone dear to them due to a road crash that could have been avoided,” says Inspector Mattison.

Travellers are advised to plan their trips and factor delays into their journey.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner tool provides travel time information and updates on any delays, roadworks or closures.

The Matariki weekend holiday period starts at 4pm on Thursday 27 June and ends at 6am on Monday 1 July.

Background information

• In 2023, three lives were lost on our roads during Matariki compared to five deaths in 2022.

• As of Monday 17 June, according to the data from Ministry of Transport, 130 deaths have been recorded on our roads compared with 157 deaths on this same date in 2023.

