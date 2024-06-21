First Waverley Town Revitalisation Project Gets Underway

Photo/Supplied

Waverley’s town revitalisation project work will start on Monday, 24 June, installing four pedestrian refuges along Waverley's main street, Weraroa Road (SH3).

The work, funded by the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) and Waka Kotahi - the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), is designed to reduce the speed of vehicles travelling through the Township, while also integrating elements of the town’s revitalisation project.

New lighting, bins, gardens and decking outside the Hind Quarters Cafe are all part of the work.

STDC group manager of community services Rob Haveswood says refuge crossings were chosen ahead of pedestrian crossings because research shows they are safer in this type of location (on a state highway) where pedestrian use is low compared to vehicles.

“Where pedestrian volumes are low, drivers can become complacent and ignore the crossings. At the same time, there is a tendency for people to walk straight out onto a pedestrian crossing. Refuge crossings actually encourage both pedestrians and drivers to pay more attention.”

Mr. Haveswood explained that the Waverley project was just one of a number of projects the council was undertaking across the district.

“One of the Council's key social and economic initiatives is to improve vibrancy, amenity and connectedness in Waverley, Pātea, Eltham, Manaia and Ōpunakē town centres. We have budgeted $10.6 million to do this work, which has been funded from our Long Term Investment Fund fluctuation reserve, so there is no direct impact on rates to do these projects.”

Mr. Haveswood says the council has worked with local co-design groups and the wider community to develop the revitalisation projects.

“Earlier this month we had a community meeting in Waverley where around 100 people came along to see what the co-design group had come up with and to share their feedback. It was a really constructive meeting with lots of robust discussion and a great example of the council and community working together,” he says.

