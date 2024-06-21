Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

First Waverley Town Revitalisation Project Gets Underway

Friday, 21 June 2024, 11:00 am
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

Photo/Supplied

Waverley’s town revitalisation project work will start on Monday, 24 June, installing four pedestrian refuges along Waverley's main street, Weraroa Road (SH3).

The work, funded by the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) and Waka Kotahi - the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), is designed to reduce the speed of vehicles travelling through the Township, while also integrating elements of the town’s revitalisation project.

New lighting, bins, gardens and decking outside the Hind Quarters Cafe are all part of the work.

STDC group manager of community services Rob Haveswood says refuge crossings were chosen ahead of pedestrian crossings because research shows they are safer in this type of location (on a state highway) where pedestrian use is low compared to vehicles.

“Where pedestrian volumes are low, drivers can become complacent and ignore the crossings. At the same time, there is a tendency for people to walk straight out onto a pedestrian crossing. Refuge crossings actually encourage both pedestrians and drivers to pay more attention.”

Mr. Haveswood explained that the Waverley project was just one of a number of projects the council was undertaking across the district.

“One of the Council's key social and economic initiatives is to improve vibrancy, amenity and connectedness in Waverley, Pātea, Eltham, Manaia and Ōpunakē town centres. We have budgeted $10.6 million to do this work, which has been funded from our Long Term Investment Fund fluctuation reserve, so there is no direct impact on rates to do these projects.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Mr. Haveswood says the council has worked with local co-design groups and the wider community to develop the revitalisation projects.

“Earlier this month we had a community meeting in Waverley where around 100 people came along to see what the co-design group had come up with and to share their feedback. It was a really constructive meeting with lots of robust discussion and a great example of the council and community working together,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from South Taranaki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 