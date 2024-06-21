Family-friendly Adventures Await At The Renewed Beacon Wharf, Now Open For The Community

The new viewing platform with a gangway leading down to a pontoon at Beacon Wharf. Photo/Supplied

The historic and once derelict Beacon Wharf, situated at the northern end of the city centre waterfront on Dive Crescent, has had a comprehensive upgrade and is now ready and waiting to be enjoyed by the community.

The redeveloped Beacon Wharf area opened recently and features a gangway leading to a pontoon, which will provide a great spot for keen fishers.

“The Beacon Wharf area now provides an improved, dedicated space for the community with easier access to the inner harbour for kayaks, paddleboards, recreational boats and a great place to throw a line in the water,” City Development & Partnerships General Manager, Gareth Wallis says.

“The opening of Beacon Wharf marks an important milestone in the transformation of the city centre Waterfront, being the first in an exciting list of projects to open for the community by summer 2024/2025.”

The site also includes improved landscaping and a viewing platform, along with a refurbished seawall, celebrating the connection between the community and Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour.

“The redevelopment of Beacon Wharf has seen some fascinating milestones including the discovery of the blue sneezing sea sponge, scientifically name ‘Dysidea teawanui’. It is believed to be the only one of its type in the world and was safely relocated before work on the redevelopment started.”

Further south along the waterfront, Council is working on a ‘living seawall’ that includes 100 water pods, which are specially designed to attract marine plants and animals to the harbour’s edge.

The upgrade to Beacon Wharf marks a significant step in the transformation of the Waterfront with several key projects set for completion by summer, such as the new Waterfront playground, green reserve, shared pathway and the living seawall.

For more information about the other projects happening in the city centre, please visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre

Improved landscaping at Beacon Wharf along Dive Crescent. Photo/Supplied

