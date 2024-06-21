Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Extra Train And Bus Services For Super Rugby Final

Friday, 21 June 2024, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Additional train and bus services will be running on Saturday 22 June, providing easy and reliable public transport options for those going to the Blues vs Chiefs Super Rugby final.

All train services are planned to run as normal, and there will be additional services on the Western Line before and after the match.

AT’s GM Public Transport Operations Rachel Cara says Aucklanders will welcome the certainty that trains are running, with the Rail and Maritime Union of New Zealand supporting unionised Auckland One Rail (AOR) staff in providing the services needed for the event.

“We have both rail and bus services operating to support an exciting final at Eden Park. It’s great to have this certainty so Aucklanders and visitors to the region can get to the game.”

After the game, citybound passengers and those transferring to other train lines will board from either platform at Kingsland Station. Westbound passengers will board at Morningside Station.

For North Shore match-goers, there will be direct buses to and from Eden Park via Akoranga, Smales Farm, Sunnynook, Constellation, and Albany Bus Stations.

There will also be direct buses between the city centre (120 Quay Street) and Eden Park.

For more information visit at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/blues-vs-chiefs

