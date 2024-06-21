Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Bay Of Plenty & Coromandel Awards Of Excellence

Friday, 21 June 2024, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Avan Polo, SLSNZ Eastern Regional Manager, said, “Well done to all the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel finalists. It was a busy year with beautiful weather luring thousands of beachgoers to the stunning beaches that make up our region. Mount Maunganui also played host to three of SLSNZ’s big sporting events! They went off without a hitch and truly displayed the best of our community.

“During the 2023/2024 season, many clubs also experienced significant development. We witnessed record demand for regional courses like Wāhine on Water, and we qualified 155 new surf lifeguards, 33 new patrol supporters, and 26 new Inflatable Rescue Boat drivers. These are fantastic numbers and demonstrate how members are eager to improve and add to their skills.”

The Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs including Hot Water Beach, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana, Whangamatā, Whiritoa, Waihi Beach, Mount Maunganui, Omanu, Papamoa, Maketu, Pukehina, Whakatāne, and Ōpōtiki.

Polo said, “This is definitely a highlight on the calendar for many clubs, as it’s not only a night of celebrating but a great way to catch up and reflect on the season that’s been. We hope everyone raises a glass and has a great night.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

During the 2023/2024 season, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel surf lifeguards spent over 16,000 hours on patrol, rescued over 70 people, performed over 150 first aids, and carried out over 1,600 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 20 July 2024 at 5pm at the Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club.

Full list of finalists:

Bay of Plenty Examiner of the Year 
Boyd HarrisPukehina
Merehini MeadsMaketu
Radleigh CairnsPapamoa
  
Coromandel Examiner of the Year 
Ella ToumadjWhangamatā
Gabriella HughesTairua
Jack SewellOnemana
  
Bay of Plenty Instructor of the Year 
Caroline TrapskiMaketu
Donal BoyleOmanu
Ryan HohneckPapamoa
  
Coromandel Instructor of the Year 
Charlotte ToumadjOnemana
Gabriella HughesTairua
Jessica MeadeWaihi Beach
  
Bay of Plenty Junior Surf Contribution of the Year 
Jamie MardonPapamoa
Kim O'LearyPukehina
Merehini MeadsMaketu
  
Coromandel Junior Surf Contribution of the Year 
Briarna HiggsTairua
Sue GroenewaldWaihi Beach
  
Bay of Plenty DHL Patrol Support of the Year 
Bradley HoppingMaketu
Corey PullarOmanu
Stephanie MardonPapamoa
  
Coromandel DHL Patrol Support of the Year 
Philip MarksOnemana
Nicola Young-HarbourWhangamatā
Sharlene ManukauWaihi Beach
  
Bay of Plenty bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year 
Haven BellamyOmanu
Ray StoddartŌpōtiki
Ryan HohneckPapamoa
  
Coromandel bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year 
Andrew CochraneWaihi Beach
Connor McLeayOnemana
  
Bay of Plenty bp Rescue of the Year 
Mt Maunganui LS - 8th April 2024Mount Maunganui
  
Coromandel bp Rescue of the Month/Year 
Whangamatā SLSC - 16th April 2024Whangamatā
Whangamatā SLSC - 18th January 2024Whangamatā
Whiritoa LS - 3rd June 2023Whiritoa
  
Coromandel bp Search and Rescue Contribution of the Year 
Andrew CochraneWaihi Beach
  
Bay of Plenty DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year 
Kennedy MeadsMaketu
Liam ShanahanMount Maunganui
Zoe RivePukehina
  
Coromandel DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year 
Molly AbbottTairua
Louis BattenOnemana
Daniel LewisWhangamatā
  
Bay of Plenty DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year 
Andrew McDowellPukehina
Jamie MardonPapamoa
Liam ShanahanMount Maunganui
Mark O'LearyMaketu
  
Coromandel DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year 
Gabriella HughesTairua
Julius BellWhangamatā
Sam CoxPauanui
Bay of Plenty Patrol Captain of the Year 
Ryan HohneckPapamoa
Mike SwanOmanu
Duncan BentleyPukehina
  
Coromandel Patrol Captain of the Year 
Briarna HiggsTairua
Louis BattenOnemana
Macayla LockPauanui
  
Top Rookie Award (Harrison Mundy Mem) 
Clay SimpsonMaketu
Benjamin EmenyPapamoa
Jayden HarrisPukehina
  
Bay of Plenty Paid Lifeguard of the Year 
Mitch CowdreyPapamoa
Liam DavorenPapamoa
Zoe RivePukehina
  
Coromandel Paid Lifeguard of the Year 
Macayla LockPauanui
Jessica MeadeWaihi Beach
Nathan WaltersPauanui
  
Bay of Plenty Beach Education Instructor of the Year 
Flynn WeatherallOmanu
Alex ManningWhakatāne
Nikita BublitzLyall Bay
  
Coromandel Beach Education Instructor of the Year 
Connor McLeayOnemana
Gabriella HughesTairua 
Lily TaylorWhangamatā
Sports Person of the Year 
U14 Male 
Simiosi TukiaWaihi Beach
Sam CameronOmanu
Ty KellyPapamoa
  
U14 Female 
India-Rose ScholesMount Maunganui
Maia SymesOmanu
Georgia WalterWaihi Beach
  
U15 Male 
Oliver PepersPapamoa
Max MorleyWaihi Beach
Luke GillbanksPapamoa
  
U15 Female 
Olivia VerrytOmanu
India-Rose ScholesMount Maunganui
Tessa ScottWaihi Beach
  
U17 Male 
Braith SwanbergOmanu
Charlie ShivnanOmanu
Henry ScholesMount Maunganui
  
U17 Female 
Alyssa TapperWhangamatā
Indy GibsonPukehina
Monique BartlettMount Maunganui
  
U19 Male 
Azrael CabusaoWhakatāne
Logan WestMount Maunganui
Hunter RobinsonWhangamatā
  
U19 Female 
Pippa NicolMount Maunganui
Talitha McEwanMount Maunganui
Milana TapperWhangamatā
  
Open Male 
Jayden MurphyMount Maunganui
Jack KeepaOmanu
Julen MarticorenaMount Maunganui
  
Open Female 
Molly ShivnanOmanu
Madison KiddWhangamatā
Natalie PeatPapamoa
  
Masters Male 
Ian GloverOmanu
Richard WilliamsPapamoa
Tony JacksonPapamoa
  
Masters Female 
Naomi DavorenPapamoa
Deborah ReardonMount Maunganui
Michelle KalmaMount Maunganui
  
Coach of the Year  
Cory HutchingsOmanu
Jack BullockPapamoa
Simon WillsWhakatāne
  
Coaches Commitment Award 
Daniel ShanahanMount Maunganui
Greg SwanbergOmanu
Daniel LewisWhangamatā
Peter HodgsonWaihi Beach
Jonn RipoPukehina
Trelise ChotePapamoa
  
Emerging Coach of the Year 
Harry DufaurWhangamatā
George ReidPauanui
Keaton WhiteWaihi Beach
  
Emerging Surf Official of the Year 
Greg AkroydMount Maunganui
Amanda RichardsonOmanu
David CoxPapamoa
  
Volunteer Coach of the Year 
Christine (Chrissie) NairnPukehina
Christian RichardsonOmanu
  
Volunteer Event Safety Contribution of the Year 
Flynn WeatherallOmanu
Kent JarmanMount Maunganui
Shaun SmithPapamoa
  
Sportsperson of the Year 
Jayden MurphyMount Maunganui
Molly ShivnanOmanu
Madison KiddWhangamatā
  
Sports Team of Year 
Papamoa U17 Female Ski RelayPapamoa
Omanu U17 Male Taplin TeamOmanu
Whakatane U19 Female Canoe CrewWhakatane
  
Surf Official of the Year 
Bruce MathesonOmanu
Catriona ManningWhakatāne
Joanne MillerPapamoa
  
Bay of Plenty NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of Year 
Ailsa CowdreyPapamoa
Andrew McDowellPukehina
Caroline TrapskiMaketu
  
Coromandel NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of Year 
Betsie WarnerTairua
Donna PfefferleWaihi Beach
Kevin ThorburnOnemana
  
Coromandel Innovation Award  
Tairua Surf Life Saving Club Tairua

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 