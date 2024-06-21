SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Bay Of Plenty & Coromandel Awards Of Excellence

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Avan Polo, SLSNZ Eastern Regional Manager, said, “Well done to all the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel finalists. It was a busy year with beautiful weather luring thousands of beachgoers to the stunning beaches that make up our region. Mount Maunganui also played host to three of SLSNZ’s big sporting events! They went off without a hitch and truly displayed the best of our community.

“During the 2023/2024 season, many clubs also experienced significant development. We witnessed record demand for regional courses like Wāhine on Water, and we qualified 155 new surf lifeguards, 33 new patrol supporters, and 26 new Inflatable Rescue Boat drivers. These are fantastic numbers and demonstrate how members are eager to improve and add to their skills.”

The Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs including Hot Water Beach, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana, Whangamatā, Whiritoa, Waihi Beach, Mount Maunganui, Omanu, Papamoa, Maketu, Pukehina, Whakatāne, and Ōpōtiki.

Polo said, “This is definitely a highlight on the calendar for many clubs, as it’s not only a night of celebrating but a great way to catch up and reflect on the season that’s been. We hope everyone raises a glass and has a great night.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

During the 2023/2024 season, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel surf lifeguards spent over 16,000 hours on patrol, rescued over 70 people, performed over 150 first aids, and carried out over 1,600 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 20 July 2024 at 5pm at the Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club.

Full list of finalists:

Bay of Plenty Examiner of the Year Boyd Harris Pukehina Merehini Meads Maketu Radleigh Cairns Papamoa Coromandel Examiner of the Year Ella Toumadj Whangamatā Gabriella Hughes Tairua Jack Sewell Onemana Bay of Plenty Instructor of the Year Caroline Trapski Maketu Donal Boyle Omanu Ryan Hohneck Papamoa Coromandel Instructor of the Year Charlotte Toumadj Onemana Gabriella Hughes Tairua Jessica Meade Waihi Beach Bay of Plenty Junior Surf Contribution of the Year Jamie Mardon Papamoa Kim O'Leary Pukehina Merehini Meads Maketu Coromandel Junior Surf Contribution of the Year Briarna Higgs Tairua Sue Groenewald Waihi Beach Bay of Plenty DHL Patrol Support of the Year Bradley Hopping Maketu Corey Pullar Omanu Stephanie Mardon Papamoa Coromandel DHL Patrol Support of the Year Philip Marks Onemana Nicola Young-Harbour Whangamatā Sharlene Manukau Waihi Beach Bay of Plenty bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year Haven Bellamy Omanu Ray Stoddart Ōpōtiki Ryan Hohneck Papamoa Coromandel bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year Andrew Cochrane Waihi Beach Connor McLeay Onemana Bay of Plenty bp Rescue of the Year Mt Maunganui LS - 8th April 2024 Mount Maunganui Coromandel bp Rescue of the Month/Year Whangamatā SLSC - 16th April 2024 Whangamatā Whangamatā SLSC - 18th January 2024 Whangamatā Whiritoa LS - 3rd June 2023 Whiritoa Coromandel bp Search and Rescue Contribution of the Year Andrew Cochrane Waihi Beach Bay of Plenty DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year Kennedy Meads Maketu Liam Shanahan Mount Maunganui Zoe Rive Pukehina Coromandel DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year Molly Abbott Tairua Louis Batten Onemana Daniel Lewis Whangamatā Bay of Plenty DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year Andrew McDowell Pukehina Jamie Mardon Papamoa Liam Shanahan Mount Maunganui Mark O'Leary Maketu Coromandel DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year Gabriella Hughes Tairua Julius Bell Whangamatā Sam Cox Pauanui

Bay of Plenty Patrol Captain of the Year Ryan Hohneck Papamoa Mike Swan Omanu Duncan Bentley Pukehina Coromandel Patrol Captain of the Year Briarna Higgs Tairua Louis Batten Onemana Macayla Lock Pauanui Top Rookie Award (Harrison Mundy Mem) Clay Simpson Maketu Benjamin Emeny Papamoa Jayden Harris Pukehina Bay of Plenty Paid Lifeguard of the Year Mitch Cowdrey Papamoa Liam Davoren Papamoa Zoe Rive Pukehina Coromandel Paid Lifeguard of the Year Macayla Lock Pauanui Jessica Meade Waihi Beach Nathan Walters Pauanui Bay of Plenty Beach Education Instructor of the Year Flynn Weatherall Omanu Alex Manning Whakatāne Nikita Bublitz Lyall Bay Coromandel Beach Education Instructor of the Year Connor McLeay Onemana Gabriella Hughes Tairua Lily Taylor Whangamatā

Sports Person of the Year U14 Male Simiosi Tukia Waihi Beach Sam Cameron Omanu Ty Kelly Papamoa U14 Female India-Rose Scholes Mount Maunganui Maia Symes Omanu Georgia Walter Waihi Beach U15 Male Oliver Pepers Papamoa Max Morley Waihi Beach Luke Gillbanks Papamoa U15 Female Olivia Verryt Omanu India-Rose Scholes Mount Maunganui Tessa Scott Waihi Beach U17 Male Braith Swanberg Omanu Charlie Shivnan Omanu Henry Scholes Mount Maunganui U17 Female Alyssa Tapper Whangamatā Indy Gibson Pukehina Monique Bartlett Mount Maunganui U19 Male Azrael Cabusao Whakatāne Logan West Mount Maunganui Hunter Robinson Whangamatā U19 Female Pippa Nicol Mount Maunganui Talitha McEwan Mount Maunganui Milana Tapper Whangamatā Open Male Jayden Murphy Mount Maunganui Jack Keepa Omanu Julen Marticorena Mount Maunganui Open Female Molly Shivnan Omanu Madison Kidd Whangamatā Natalie Peat Papamoa Masters Male Ian Glover Omanu Richard Williams Papamoa Tony Jackson Papamoa Masters Female Naomi Davoren Papamoa Deborah Reardon Mount Maunganui Michelle Kalma Mount Maunganui Coach of the Year Cory Hutchings Omanu Jack Bullock Papamoa Simon Wills Whakatāne Coaches Commitment Award Daniel Shanahan Mount Maunganui Greg Swanberg Omanu Daniel Lewis Whangamatā Peter Hodgson Waihi Beach Jonn Ripo Pukehina Trelise Chote Papamoa Emerging Coach of the Year Harry Dufaur Whangamatā George Reid Pauanui Keaton White Waihi Beach Emerging Surf Official of the Year Greg Akroyd Mount Maunganui Amanda Richardson Omanu David Cox Papamoa Volunteer Coach of the Year Christine (Chrissie) Nairn Pukehina Christian Richardson Omanu Volunteer Event Safety Contribution of the Year Flynn Weatherall Omanu Kent Jarman Mount Maunganui Shaun Smith Papamoa Sportsperson of the Year Jayden Murphy Mount Maunganui Molly Shivnan Omanu Madison Kidd Whangamatā Sports Team of Year Papamoa U17 Female Ski Relay Papamoa Omanu U17 Male Taplin Team Omanu Whakatane U19 Female Canoe Crew Whakatane Surf Official of the Year Bruce Matheson Omanu Catriona Manning Whakatāne Joanne Miller Papamoa Bay of Plenty NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of Year Ailsa Cowdrey Papamoa Andrew McDowell Pukehina Caroline Trapski Maketu Coromandel NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of Year Betsie Warner Tairua Donna Pfefferle Waihi Beach Kevin Thorburn Onemana Coromandel Innovation Award Tairua Surf Life Saving Club Tairua

© Scoop Media

