Connect With Nature This Matariki At A Community Planting Day In Porirua

Volunteers are invited to join Porirua City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and community-led restoration group Ngahere Korowai for a planting day in Belmont Regional Park on Saturday 29 June.

Thousands of native grasses and trees will be planted to restore the mauri (life force) of the land and waterways on the western side of the regional park, on a day that aligns with the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) and Matariki.

Porirua City Council Manager Harbour & Resource Recovery, Nigel Clarke, hopes the success of last year’s planting day will continue with even more helping hands this Matariki.

"Last year the community came together to plant 4000 native plants behind Waihora Park in Waitangirua, with the help of close to 80 volunteers and several school groups," Nigel says.

"This year, the restoration effort is once again centred around part of the upper catchment area of Porirua Stream, an important waterway in the region, and we hope to see many more community members join us to support this kaupapa."

Greater Wellington western parks team leader Jeremy Paterson says the planting will play an important role in enhancing te Mana o te Wai - the health and wellbeing of water.

"Planting along the banks of waterways and gullies help to filter out the sediment that flows downstream when it rains," he says.

"Over the coming years, these new plants will help to restore our native ecosystem and ensure the water that flows into Porirua Harbour is clean.

"We are gradually covering the former grazed areas of the Belmont Regional Park with native plants and trees - with a vision of thriving native bush and wildlife."

Join the planting day on Saturday 29 June, 12-4pm at Waitangirua Farm, 44 Waihora Cres.

There is vehicle access and limited parking available up the Waitangirua Farm driveway. Parking is also available on Waihora Cres or in the Waihora Park car park, where vans will provide rides up to the planting site.

He rau ringa e oti ai - Many hands make light work. If you would like to come along and help, email streamside.planting@poriruacity.govt.nz with your name and number of people attending.

https://www.gw.govt.nz/your-region/events-and-meetings/matariki-community-planting-day/

