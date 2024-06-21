Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Nelson Regional Development Agency - Fantastic Futures Event

Friday, 21 June 2024, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Nelson Regional Development Agency

Photo/Supplied

This is a one-day event for Nelson Tasman high school students showcasing vocational pathways in the key industries that drive the Nelson Tasman economy – mainly ‘learn while you earn’ roles (or study local and then work). There will 25+ business / industry ‘exhibitors’ and over 220 students (mainly senior students, year 11 - 13) at this year's event.

The one-day event aims to strengthen the connection between schools and students, with local business and industry by highlighting the numerous vocational career pathways available in the key industries that drive the Nelson Tasman economy.

There will be a range of strategically important sectors including construction and infrastructure, primary industries, tourism, hospitality, aquaculture and more…

Students will have the opportunity to rotate around the different businesses from the region to hear about the work they do and learn about the various pathways available to enter that industry. Each business will have an interactive element to engage students and stimulate conversation.

There will be a guest speaker, competitions, prizes, food, lunchtime live music, rotations around stands as a group and some free roaming time also.

Businesses / Organisations involved include:
One Forty One, NMIT, Marine Farming Association, Civil Contractors NZ (CCNZ), Chambers & Jackett, Vailima Orchard, Nelson Marlborough Health / Te Whatu Ora, Nelmac, Port Nelson, ETCO, Mainfreight, Datacom, Spark, Cutting Edge Signs, Blueberry IT, Gibbons Naylor, CNX, NCC, Talley's, Viridian Glass, Kūmānu Environmental, Aquaculture NZ, VenueTech, Genia, Primary ITO, LifeLab, Waimea Nurseries, Natureland Wildlife, Fulton Hogan, Trade Collective, McKenzie’s Painting, NZ Defence Force and Cawthron Institute.

Event Day Agenda - Wednesday 26 June, 2024

8.45 am45 minsSchools Arrive - Registration
9.30 am10 minsKarakia / Welcome / Process for the Day
9.40 am10 minsGame Instructions / Form Groups
9.50 am80 mins
Business / Industry Group Rotations start

First session, 8 visits

11.10 am15 minsMorning Tea
11.25 am10 minsGuest Speaker
11.35 am80 mins

Business/ Industry Group Rotations continue

Second session, 8 visits

12.55 pm35 minsLunch and Live Music
1.30 pm40 minsBusiness / Industry Free Roaming Time
2.10 pm8 minsComplete Survey
2.18 pm7 minsWinners and Prizes
2.25 pm5 minsThanks / Close / Karakia

Fiona Wilson, CE of NRDA says

“NRDA has delivered this fantastic event for the last two years. We know that schools, businesses, and industry value the opportunity to be involved and get so much out of the day”.

