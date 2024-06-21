Nelson Regional Development Agency - Fantastic Futures Event

Photo/Supplied

This is a one-day event for Nelson Tasman high school students showcasing vocational pathways in the key industries that drive the Nelson Tasman economy – mainly ‘learn while you earn’ roles (or study local and then work). There will 25+ business / industry ‘exhibitors’ and over 220 students (mainly senior students, year 11 - 13) at this year's event.

The one-day event aims to strengthen the connection between schools and students, with local business and industry by highlighting the numerous vocational career pathways available in the key industries that drive the Nelson Tasman economy.

There will be a range of strategically important sectors including construction and infrastructure, primary industries, tourism, hospitality, aquaculture and more…

Students will have the opportunity to rotate around the different businesses from the region to hear about the work they do and learn about the various pathways available to enter that industry. Each business will have an interactive element to engage students and stimulate conversation.

There will be a guest speaker, competitions, prizes, food, lunchtime live music, rotations around stands as a group and some free roaming time also.

Businesses / Organisations involved include:

One Forty One, NMIT, Marine Farming Association, Civil Contractors NZ (CCNZ), Chambers & Jackett, Vailima Orchard, Nelson Marlborough Health / Te Whatu Ora, Nelmac, Port Nelson, ETCO, Mainfreight, Datacom, Spark, Cutting Edge Signs, Blueberry IT, Gibbons Naylor, CNX, NCC, Talley's, Viridian Glass, Kūmānu Environmental, Aquaculture NZ, VenueTech, Genia, Primary ITO, LifeLab, Waimea Nurseries, Natureland Wildlife, Fulton Hogan, Trade Collective, McKenzie’s Painting, NZ Defence Force and Cawthron Institute.

Event Day Agenda - Wednesday 26 June, 2024

8.45 am 45 mins Schools Arrive - Registration 9.30 am 10 mins Karakia / Welcome / Process for the Day 9.40 am 10 mins Game Instructions / Form Groups 9.50 am 80 mins Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Business / Industry Group Rotations start First session, 8 visits 11.10 am 15 mins Morning Tea 11.25 am 10 mins Guest Speaker 11.35 am 80 mins Business/ Industry Group Rotations continue Second session, 8 visits 12.55 pm 35 mins Lunch and Live Music 1.30 pm 40 mins Business / Industry Free Roaming Time 2.10 pm 8 mins Complete Survey 2.18 pm 7 mins Winners and Prizes 2.25 pm 5 mins Thanks / Close / Karakia

Fiona Wilson, CE of NRDA says

“NRDA has delivered this fantastic event for the last two years. We know that schools, businesses, and industry value the opportunity to be involved and get so much out of the day”.

