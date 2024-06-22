Update #1 - Aratere Grounding

Marlborough’s Harbourmaster has confirmed that the Aratere, currently aground in Picton Harbour, will not be refloated yet.

The joint decision has been made not to attempt to refloat the vessel at this time.

Harbourmaster Jake Oliver said more time was needed to establish further information about the grounding pressure of the boat and vessel design before any refloat is attempted. Divers will be undertaking further inspections and naval architects are also involved.

“The crew and eight passengers are safe on board and there are no evident environmental risks while the vessel is grounded. However, oil spill booms are being made ready to be deployed as a precautionary measure,” Mr Oliver said.

Options are currently being worked through how to take non-essential people off the vessel later today.

More information will be made available as it comes to hand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

