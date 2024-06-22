Arrest Made, Firearm Seized, Following Puketapu Firearms Incident

Detective Inspector Martin James:

A man has been charged, a vehicle impounded, and a firearm seized following an incident in Puketapu overnight.

At around 11.35pm, Police received a report that a member of the public had a firearm discharged in their direction, after they left their house to approach a vehicle participating in anti-social road user activity.

Before a report was made to Police, the vehicle drove off, and the informant followed behind to gain further detail for later reporting.

However, the offenders vehicle crashed into a ditch off Dartmoor Road soon after an occupant of the vehicle had reportedly discharged a firearm towards the informant.

Police were then called by this informant and arrived to find the offenders’ vehicle had been abandoned.

While searching the vehicle, Police located and seized a firearm. The vehicle was also seized and was to be examined today.

Police, including members of the AOS and CIB, executed a search warrant today at a Napier residential address where they arrested an 18-year-old man.

He is due to appear in Napier District Court in the coming week on charges of careless driving, unlawful possession of a firearm and making a false statement.

Police want to make the message clear - if you choose to attack or threaten members of the community, through dangerous and risk-taking activity, you can expect enforcement action. There is no place for this activity in our community, investigators remain dedicated to identify and locate others involved, and further arrests are likely.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Police understand that anti-social road user behaviour causes stress and concern for members of the community, however, we ask that members of the public do not put themselves in danger or take the law into their own hands if they see incidents like these.

“The best thing to do is to contact Police straight away while avoiding confrontation, and keeping an eye on the situation as safely as you can,” Detective Inspector James says.

Police encourage members of the public with concerns or details about anti-social driver behaviour, please contact us as soon as possible and with as much detail as you can safely provide.

You can contact Police by calling 111, if it is happening now, or 105 after the fact.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

