Young People Identified After Threat Made In Napier

Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy:

Police have identified three young people believed to be responsible for a bomb threat at a Pirimai, Napier business today.

Police received an initial report of a bomb in a business on Taradale Road around 10am.

The business itself and those neighbouring were evacuated with the assistance of staff at the businesses.

Police would like to thank the staff at these businesses who did a good job and the exact right thing given the initial report.

Police cleared the premises and nothing of concern was located.

Subsequent enquiries identified three young people believed to be responsible for the threat, they were spoken to and have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police would also like to thank members of their public for their patience while the businesses were cleared.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

