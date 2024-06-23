Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Young People Identified After Threat Made In Napier

Sunday, 23 June 2024, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy:

Police have identified three young people believed to be responsible for a bomb threat at a Pirimai, Napier business today.

Police received an initial report of a bomb in a business on Taradale Road around 10am.

The business itself and those neighbouring were evacuated with the assistance of staff at the businesses.

Police would like to thank the staff at these businesses who did a good job and the exact right thing given the initial report.

Police cleared the premises and nothing of concern was located.

Subsequent enquiries identified three young people believed to be responsible for the threat, they were spoken to and have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police would also like to thank members of their public for their patience while the businesses were cleared.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 