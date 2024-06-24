Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Young People Charged Following Kawerau Assault, Friday Night

Monday, 24 June 2024, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty Investigations Manager:

Four young people have been charged following an assault outside a Kawerau business, Friday 21 June.

Police were called to a gas station on the corner of Plunket and Islington Streets about 12.35pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of young people.

One person was found in a critical condition with injuries consistent with stab wounds, and they remain in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.

Multiple knives have since been seized, a scene examination conducted, and Police have spoken with a number of people who were in the area.

The four young people, between the ages of 14 and 15, have been remanded due to re-appear before the Whakatane Youth Court on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in the coming week.

We continue to appeal for information that may assist in our investigation. Police ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 240621/4014.

Alternatively, please come to Kawerau Police Station and speak with one of our staff.

You can also share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 