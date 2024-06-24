Young People Charged Following Kawerau Assault, Friday Night

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty Investigations Manager:

Four young people have been charged following an assault outside a Kawerau business, Friday 21 June.

Police were called to a gas station on the corner of Plunket and Islington Streets about 12.35pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of young people.

One person was found in a critical condition with injuries consistent with stab wounds, and they remain in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.

Multiple knives have since been seized, a scene examination conducted, and Police have spoken with a number of people who were in the area.

The four young people, between the ages of 14 and 15, have been remanded due to re-appear before the Whakatane Youth Court on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in the coming week.

We continue to appeal for information that may assist in our investigation. Police ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 240621/4014.

Alternatively, please come to Kawerau Police Station and speak with one of our staff.

You can also share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

