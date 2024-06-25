Not Good Enough: Council’s Rates Hike One Of Largest In The Country

The West Coast Regional Council’s proposed 27% rates hike is being slammed as one of the largest increases in the country.

Commenting, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren, said:

“Due to either an inability, or unwillingness, to find savings within its own operations, councils continue to burden ratepayers within unreasonable hikes during a cost-of-living crisis. Any increase to rates above the level of inflation is unacceptable.

“The West Coast Regional Council is no exception. According to our most recent Ratepayers’ Report, the average salary for managers is $130,000, with about 20 percent of all FTE staff being paid over six-figures.

“West Coast’s excessive rate hikes are due to an increases in operational expenses, some areas being more avoidable than others. Households up and down New Zealand are tightening their belts and doing more with less, so why not councils as well?”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

