2024 Matariki Viewing Prospects

Matariki Heri Kai | The feast of Matariki

This whakataukī comes from the Māori proverb "Matariki whetū heri kai" meaning "Matariki, the bringer of food".

NIWA meteorologists say people living in the upper North Island are likely to get the best views of the Matariki star cluster this week.

The early morning mid-winter appearance of Matariki, also known as Pleiades, heralds the start of the Māori New Year.

Cloud cover allowing, Matariki comes into view as a small pulsating collection of stars just above the northeastern horizon. This happens shortly before sunrise.

The NIWA weather team have prepared forecasts for early morning cloud cover so whānau around the country can plan their best chances of seeing Matariki rise.

Forecaster Seth Carrier says it's looking fairly cloudy for much of the country.

"It's a mixed bag of weather but cloud is quite dominant across the country over the coming days. However, most places will have a morning or two with just partial cloud, so there may be opportunities to see the star cluster if you're lucky," said Seth.

Forecasts are available at Matariki Viewing Conditions and will be updated daily.

Matariki forecast

Upper North Island (including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Coromandel Peninsula)

Wednesday: Mostly clear, although more cloud cover is expected in Bay of Plenty and southern Waikato. Morning minimum temperature of 7-10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid-teens.

Thursday: Mostly clear, although more cloud cover is expected in Bay of Plenty. Morning minimum temperature of 6-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid-teens.

Friday: Mostly clear in the morning then increasing afternoon cloud. Morning minimum temperature of 5-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid-teens.

East Coast (including Gisborne, Napier, Wairarapa)

Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with rain that may be heavy at times. Morning minimum temperature around 9-10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum near 11 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy in the morning with rain tapering to showers. Chance for a few sunny breaks in the afternoon. Morning minimum temperature of 8-10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 11-12 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 6-8 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid-teens.

Western North Island (including New Plymouth, Whanganui)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers possible. Morning minimum temperature of 8-10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 7-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 6-8 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid-teens.

Lower North Island (including Wellington)

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few morning showers possible. Morning minimum temperature of 8-10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 5-7 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Friday: Mostly clear to partly cloudy in the morning. Morning minimum temperature of 2-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Upper South Island (including Nelson, Blenheim)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with a few showers possible in Marlborough. Morning minimum temperature of 5-7 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 4-6 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning, but cloud cover may be higher in Tasman. Morning minimum temperature of 2-4 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Eastern South Island (including Christchurch, Timaru)

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few showers possible. Morning minimum temperature of 5-8 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 10-12 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with increasing sun in the afternoon. Morning minimum temperature of 4-7 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 10-12 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning, but cloud cover increasing in the afternoon. Morning minimum temperature of 5-7 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

West Coast (including Greymouth, Hokitika)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 5-8 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low-teens.

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning with increasing cloud in the afternoon. Morning minimum temperature of 5-7 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 11-13 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with rain developing. Morning minimum temperature of 7-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 11-13 degrees.

Lakes Region (including Queenstown, Wanaka)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 1-3 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 8-9 degrees.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 1-3 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 9-10 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers or rain. Morning minimum temperature of 3-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 9-10 degrees.

Lower South Island (including Dunedin, Invercargill)

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated showers possible in eastern Otago. Morning minimum temperature of 2-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 9-11 degrees.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature of 1-4 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 10-12 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for late-day showers. Morning minimum temperature of 4-6 degrees, with an afternoon maximum of 10-12 degrees.

