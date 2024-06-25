'NZ Is Falling Behind' - Caritas Calls For More Action On Human Trafficking

For the fourth consecutive year, the New Zealand Government has failed to address human trafficking in Aotearoa New Zealand, according to the annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report released today.

The annual TIP report ranks countries based on their efforts to combat human trafficking. New Zealand slipped down the rankings to Tier Two, after the Government failed to do enough to prevent the growing crime in 2021, after 17 years in Tier One.

Caritas calls on the Government to act with urgency.

"New Zealand is falling behind, stalling on action to protect the most vulnerable while this crime surges" says Mena Antonio, Chief Executive of Caritas.

Human trafficking is the fastest growing global crime, with the Walk Free Foundation estimating that approximately 50 million people around the world are currently being enslaved and exploited.

"New Zealand continues to be a destination country for trafficking. Investigations are finding cases of labour exploitation, sexual exploitation, and debt bondage across industries and regions.

"We were relieved when the Government began drafting modern slavery legislation in 2023 – but are disappointed that the new Government has decided not to continue this work.

"This Government claims to be tough on crime but sits by while this crime flourishes. They must step up to prevent our status from downgrading further and ensure that we do our part in the fight against human trafficking as good global citizens.

Other actions the Government could take include:

Establishing a national referral mechanism to ensure cases are reported and give trafficking survivors the support they need.

Aligning the Crimes Act with International Law to recognise that proof of coercion or deception is not necessary to prosecute someone for child trafficking and exploitation.

