Maritime NZ's RCCNZ Update Gisborne Search

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Two people have been identified alive in the water off Gisborne.

A search was launched yesterday afternoon after a recreational fishing vessel was reported overdue, after a planned days fishing off Gisborne. Three people were on-board.

The alert was initially raised to police just before 4 PM, 24 June. It wasn't known where the party was when police were notified by a concerned contact of the fishing party. It has been subsequently confirmed three people were on-board the vessel.

This afternoon, a container vessel, the African Tiger spotted two people in the water off the Mahia Peninsula. Visual contact has been lost but urgent actions to relocate is underway.

RCCNZ’s Operation’s Manager, Michael Clulow says vessels have been sent to the location.

"We are working as quickly as possible to relocate and rescue these people in the water.

"They have been in the water for a long-time now, and will be cold and tired."

Weather conditions in the area are atrocious, making it extremely difficult for responders on the water and in the air.

"We are looking at a number of ways to try and safely get these people out of the water.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those caught up in this rapidly evolving situation and are taking all practical steps to save lives," he says.

This response is being supported by the NZDF, Napier Harbour Tugs, NZ Coastguard and rescue helicopter providers.

