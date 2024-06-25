Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Transport Strategy Sets A Bold Pathway To A Resilient, Low-carbon Future

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Transport (Photo/Supplied)

A new strategy released by Greater Wellington sets out a pathway to a low-carbon, resilient future, and the urgent action required to get there.

The Wellington Regional Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway, a collaborative initiative between the nine councils of the region, provides a long-term strategic approach to transforming our transport system, and ultimately the way we design our towns and cities.

Greater Wellington regional councillor and chair of the Regional Transport Committee Adrienne Staples says road transport is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Road transport is responsible for 39 percent of our total national carbon dioxide emissions,” says Cr Staples.

“If we are going to meet the national goal of net zero emissions by 2050, we urgently need to tackle transport emissions. As councils of the region, we’re not shying away from this responsibility – to our community, to the planet, and to future generations – but we all have a part to play.”

The Pathway has two ambitious goals: to reduce the amount of passenger vehicle kilometres per person by 25% by 2035, and to reduce all road transport-generated carbon emissions by 35% by 2030.

A major focus of the Pathway is increased transport choice through reliable public transport and active travel, reducing our dependence on private vehicles.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Doing this right means we don’t just reduce emissions; these actions will also lead to cleaner air, less congested and safer roads, and all at a lower cost because we will be building more mixed-use, compact communities in the places where public and active transport infrastructure already exists,” Staples says.

A recently commissioned study by Greater Wellington found that higher density development near city and town centres leads to lower per-dwelling infrastructure costs, especially for transport.

But new, more compact and sustainable urban form cannot happen overnight – the Pathway shows what actions need to be taken in the shorter term to create more choice and resilience in our transport system, and reduce emissions as well as our reliance on fossil fuels.

Wellington City Councillor Iona Pannett describes the Pathway as a “bold strategy based on rigorous modelling and sound evidence”.

“The analysis we have done for this Pathway points to a need for bold and urgent action to safeguard a climate-resilient future.

“Now, we need our community and partners to support the vision and hold us all accountable to achieve it,” says Cr Pannett.

“The headwinds may be strong at the moment, but this highlights all the more the need for a clear vision and pathway for action, and this strategy delivers on this,” adds Cr Staples.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 