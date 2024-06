SH1 Blocked, Peketā, Kaikoura - Tasman

State Highway 1 is blocked at Peketā, south of Kaikoura as a result of a crash involving a single truck, reported to Police at around 4.50pm.

One person is reported to be seriously injured, the road is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services attend and the crash is cleared.

Traffic is being diverted via the Inland Kaikoura Road, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect lengthy delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media