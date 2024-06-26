Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Quick Arrest Following Early Morning Robbery

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man faced court for his alleged role in a robbery on Ferry Road earlier this week.

At about 5.50am on Monday morning 24 June a man entered the McDonalds in Woolston Christchurch.

He went behind the counter and demanded staff open the till and hand him cash.

The staff who were present handed some cash to the offender and alerted police immediately.

He left the restaurant on foot.

Christchurch Metro Response Manager, Inspector Leairne Dow says “Police deployed to the area immediately and located the man and apprehended him.

“Frightening incidents like these rightly cause concern, and Police is committed to holding offenders to account. The McDonald’s staff did the right thing.

“We want to reassure the community that Police are continuing to conduct regular patrols, as well as ongoing prevention work.”

The man in his 40s appeared before the court on Monday and has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on 16 July facing charges of Burglary, Demands to steal, Assaults Police and two historic thefts matters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 