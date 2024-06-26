Quick Arrest Following Early Morning Robbery

A man faced court for his alleged role in a robbery on Ferry Road earlier this week.

At about 5.50am on Monday morning 24 June a man entered the McDonalds in Woolston Christchurch.

He went behind the counter and demanded staff open the till and hand him cash.

The staff who were present handed some cash to the offender and alerted police immediately.

He left the restaurant on foot.

Christchurch Metro Response Manager, Inspector Leairne Dow says “Police deployed to the area immediately and located the man and apprehended him.

“Frightening incidents like these rightly cause concern, and Police is committed to holding offenders to account. The McDonald’s staff did the right thing.

“We want to reassure the community that Police are continuing to conduct regular patrols, as well as ongoing prevention work.”

The man in his 40s appeared before the court on Monday and has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on 16 July facing charges of Burglary, Demands to steal, Assaults Police and two historic thefts matters.

