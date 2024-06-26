Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maritime Union Statement On Gisborne Fishing Tragedy

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union has offered its sympathy and support to family and friends and the Gisborne community following the death of three local fishermen.

Police have confirmed three people were found deceased overnight on the Mahia Peninsula coastline.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay says it appears the community and the rescue teams made every effort they could in very difficult weather conditions to find and help the fishermen.

“This is a sad reminder of the dangers of the New Zealand maritime environment.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 