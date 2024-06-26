Maritime Union Statement On Gisborne Fishing Tragedy

The Maritime Union has offered its sympathy and support to family and friends and the Gisborne community following the death of three local fishermen.

Police have confirmed three people were found deceased overnight on the Mahia Peninsula coastline.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay says it appears the community and the rescue teams made every effort they could in very difficult weather conditions to find and help the fishermen.

“This is a sad reminder of the dangers of the New Zealand maritime environment.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

