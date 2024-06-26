Long Term Plan 2024-2034 Formally Adopted

The Northland Regional Council’s Long Term Plan 2024-2034 (LTP) has been formally adopted at a meeting in Dargaville.

The adoption of the LTP at the meeting - held at the Dargaville Museum yesterday (subs: Tuesday 25 June) - formally confirms council’s previously reported decision to continue funding for emergency and rescue services and regional sporting facilities.

Chair Geoff Crawford says the vast majority of the almost 2300 submissions the council received during a month-long public feedback period on its LTP had been from those keen to see the funding continue.

While neither funding falls under the remit of legislative responsibilities for a regional council, councillors have agreed to continue both rates, acknowledging they’re effectively a form of fundraising and an administrative ‘community good’ service on behalf of the community.

Chair Crawford says with the $27.65 a year worth of ‘community good’ rates the public had requested included, the total rates rise for the 2024-25 year is 15.94%, or $81.20 per annual rates bill.

Other new work being funded included biosecurity programmes, flood management, climate action and emergency management.

The newly-adopted LTP is available at: www.nrc.govt.nz/LTP2024

