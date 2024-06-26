Prices Reduced For Tauranga Parking Buildings; Evenings Made Free

Elizabeth Street parking building entrance. Photo/Supplied

From 1 July 2024 it will cost less to use the parking buildings in Tauranga city centre, making them a more affordable and convenient parking option. Elizabeth Street and Spring Street parking buildings will be free from 5pm – 6am on weekdays and remain free all weekend and on public holidays. The hourly weekday rates will also drop to $2 an hour for the first 2 hours and a maximum of $2.50 for each additional hour, making parking for over 2hrs cheaper than on-street.

The building rate change is being introduced following consistent availability in the parking buildings, which have only been reaching 65% - 75% capacity at the busiest times.

Speaking about the reduced rates, Tauranga City Council Parking Manager, Reece Wilkinson said introducing free evening parking and free weekend parking is unusual for a big city, council hopes it will encourage more people to come into the city centre, try out the parking buildings, and support local businesses in the process.

“Our data shows even at peak times the parking buildings at Elizabeth Street and Spring Street are not operating near capacity. We hope reducing the hourly rates in the parking buildings will encourage more people to use them as a convenient, low-cost parking option in the city centre. Now if you’re out for a shop or long lunch, parking for over 2hrs will be significantly cheaper in the buildings than on-street parking.”

To help make the parking buildings a more inviting place to park, they are also getting a spruce up with colourful stairwells, better wayfinding signage, additional lighting, easier pedestrian access, and more CCTV cameras.

The parking building upgrades follow additional changes in city centre parking over the past year, including the introduction of city-wide free parking all weekend, a change to lease structures to free up more car parks for the wider community, and the installation of electronic parking signs at the main entrances to the city. These changes are all part of a move to make finding a car park easier in the city centre.

“We know sometimes it might not feel like it, but there are more parking spaces in the city centre now than in June 2023, with more than 300 additional car parks coming later this year. Our data shows that even at peak times there are consistently vacant spaces in the city centre and it’s important that as our city centre continues to develop people know where the available parking spaces are,” said Reece.

Parking options in Tauranga city centre and cost (from 1 July 2024):

Spring Street parking building – 321 all day spaces

$2 an hour for the first two hours, maximum of $2.50 for each additional hour

Free 5pm – 6am on weekdays

Free all weekend and on public holidays

Elizabeth Street parking building – 526 all day spaces

$2 an hour for the first two hours, maximum of $2.50 for each additional hour

Free 5pm – 6am on weekdays

Free all weekend and on public holidays

On-street – Over 1,000 spaces (various time limits apply)

$2 an hour for the first two hours, $5 per additional hour

Free after 5pm on weekdays and free all weekend

Dive Crescent – 150 all day spaces

Maximum daily charge $8

Free after 5pm on weekdays and free all weekend

TV3, Wharf Street – 45all day spaces

Maximum daily charge $12.50

Free after 5pm on weekdays and free all weekend

Cliff Road – 166 all day spaces

Maximum daily charge $6.50

Free after 5pm on weekdays and free all weekend

New car parking coming in 2024

The new off-street Devonport Road car park will open later this year and include over 100 car parks and sheltered bike parking

The Hamilton Street car park will open late 2024 and will include at least 200 public car parks

All city centre parking will remain free on weekends and public holidays. On-street time restrictions still apply from 8am-6pm Monday to Sunday.

For more information on city centre parking and fees click here.

