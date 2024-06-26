Government Announces $100,000 For Tairāwhiti

Gladstone Road Bridge woody debris being released by Waka Kotahi

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell has announced $100,000 for the Tairāwhiti Mayoral Relief Fund at a press conference in Haumoana, Hawke’s Bay this afternoon.

It’s part of $300,000 funding for Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says the funding is hugely appreciated.

“It’s been a rough few days for our region.

“We awoke to the heartbreaking news this morning that three men from our community lost their lives at sea and there is a sombre mood in our region today.

“The severe weather overnight has also forced many people from their homes, and there is damage on our roads making access difficult for many.

“We want to thank you all from across the country for your support and thoughts, it really does mean a lot.”

Mayor Rehette Stoltz received a call from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon earlier today and other Government ministers have also been in touch.

“Thank you for keeping the people of Tairāwhiti in your thoughts.

“We are still determining the damage around the region and where the biggest needs are for our community after receiving around two months of rain overnight.

“I want to thank everyone who moved quickly to respond to this event Tairāwhiti Emergency Management, Civil Defence volunteers, marae, contractors, first responders and everyone who stepped up to keep people safe.

“We are hoping with the eased rain forecast that we will not see any further problems tonight but please do stay safe and delay any unnecessary travel as the roads are still fragile with some closures in place.”

The Gladstone Road bridge will be open again at 4pm after being closed since 12noon for the clearance of woody debris under the bridge.

Parks and reserves remain closed while the trees are being assessed by contractors.

Extreme danger signs are being put back up at city beaches, and in Ūawa, after the woody debris is again collecting along the coast from waterways.

Please follow the Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Facebook page for all weather updates.

For all up-to-date information on local roads please see Council’s website: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/services/roads-and-roadsides/road-information

If you’d like to report any issues please either:

Email service@gdc.govt.nz

Phone 0800 653 800

Use the GDC Fix App on any smartphone

