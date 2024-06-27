Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Please Conserve Water

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 11:20 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The section of pipe that broke above after a landslide. The outlet to this pipe has been closed and the alternative water treatment plan started up for Gisborne residents. / Supplied

Gisborne City residents are being urged to use water carefully after a break in a water supply main pipe from the dams happened late yesterday afternoon.

The break occurred after a landslide above the underground pipe, which was responsible for delivering raw water to the Waingake Treatment Plant.

Unfortunately, accessing the damaged area is challenging due to adverse weather conditions and saturated ground. Large machinery is being deployed but the repair may be delayed until conditions improve, says Gisborne District Council Drinking Water Manager Judith Robertson.

The outlet valves at the dams have been closed to prevent water flow to the affected section.

“Yesterday, the alternative water supply from the Waipaoa Treatment Plant was started up and will be operating later today helping supplement the supply to our taps.

“While there is sufficient water in the Gisborne reservoirs for today, uncertainty about repairing the broken pipe means we are asking everyone to be mindful of their water use and to conserve water.

“The look and feel of the water from your taps may change over the next couple of days as the alternative source comes from the Waipaoa River which has been in flood.

“Please remember, the water is safe to drink and will meet NZ’s very high Water Quality Assurance Rules set by Taumata Arowai.

“However, please be careful with your water use over the next few days.

“We’ll keep you updated on progress, we’re hoping for some dry weather.”

