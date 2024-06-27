Matariki Weekend Forecast

MetService is forecasting most of the country to have at least one clear morning for those who are keen to take part in a bit of pre-dawn stargazing this Matariki weekend.

Stormy conditions were brought to the East Cost of the North Island earlier this week and the remnants of that system continue to push cloud and rain over the area today (Thursday) and Friday. However, Saturday morning offers clearer skies which will present a good chance to spot Matariki rising in the east. There may be a touch of rain overnight into Sunday but generally the weather looks to remain settled from end of Friday till end of Monday.

Clear skies and light winds were widespread around much of central and northern North Island which allowed for some cooler temperatures than have been seen recently. While not overly cold, Auckland Airport dipped down to 6.9°C which is the coldest temperature recorded there in over a month.

Generally, the weather remains on the mostly settled side over the long weekend but there are a few bugs in the ointment. While the rain and wind clear out from the East Coast of the North Island the next band of rain moves on to the southwest of the South Island at the end of Thursday. This rain moves up the South Island on Friday but weakens as it travels north so will not amount to much as it passes over the North Island on Saturday.

It’s not long before the next system looks to take much the same path. Starting in Fiordland during the second half of Sunday but packing more of a punch in terms of heavy rain and blustery northerly winds. This is forecast to move up the South Island and then across the North Island during the start of the new working week.

Current information suggests a chilly southerly flow follows in its wake which could mean a bit of snow for ski fields next week.

Check the cloud forecast image to help decide which morning you’ll get up for some pre-dawn stargazing.

