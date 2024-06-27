Crash: Red Hills Road, Massey

Police are in attendance at a two vehicle crash on Red Hills Road in Massey this morning.

The crash occurred at around 10.44am and involves a Police vehicle and a member of the public’s vehicle.

The Police vehicle was travelling at road speed at the time the incident occurred.

The member of the public’s vehicle has collided with the Police vehicle, and as a result both vehicles have sustained significant damage.

A Police officer and a social worker, travelling in the Police vehicle, have both suffered moderate injuries.

The member of the public has also suffered moderate injuries. All three have been transported through to North Shore Hospital.

The crash has blocked a section of Red Hills Road and traffic management is being put in place between Sunnyvale Road and Nixon Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, or if possible, to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene, and an investigation will be commenced.

As standard procedure Police will be notifying the Independent Police Conduct Authority of the incident.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

