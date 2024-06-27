Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Te Mako Naenae Community Centre Opening on Saturday 29 June

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

The people of Naenae will celebrate the opening of Te Mako, their new community centre, on Saturday 29 June.

Stalls, food, street activities, the Naenae village market and Hutt City FM will all be there to share the fun.

There will be performances by:

  • Ngā Tai Ahurea o Te Ngaengae (Naenae Primary Kapa Haka Group)
  • Tim Barrie and Liz Merton
  • The South Sudanese Community Performance
  • Arohanui Strings
  • The Luo Community
  • Musicians from Playground Music
  • And others.

Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis will do a brief ribbon cutting ceremony at 9.15 am.

Vibe is running a reflective space for rangatahi and the Be Healthy Dental van is providing free dental health check for tamariki under 12. There will also be Vietnamese and Colombian cooking demonstrations.

TEAM Naenae Trust (TNT) is settling into the former Post Office building and will be running the facility, as per an agreement with Hutt City Council.

The building, with its distinctive clock tower, originally opened in 1959 and has been earthquake strengthened and remodelled for its new use as a community centre.

It features the recreation of a mural designed by artist Guy Ngan for the original Hillary Court Post Office, as well as carved timber pieces by local artist Tiaki Dahm (Te Ati Awa) and tukutuku inspired metal panels by Kereama Taepa (Te Ati Awa and Te Arawa).

TNT Chair Lillian Pak said "It’s been wonderful to see the excitement and support for the Centre. The community is looking forward to using Te Mako as a place to work, play, learn and belong."

Te Mako is the first of three major facilities being developed by Hutt City Council to revitalise Naenae.

Construction of the Naenae Pool and Fitness Centre is well advanced and will open later this year. Work will then start on remodelling Walter Mildenhall Park.

Concept plans, designed with significant input from the community, will be on display at Te Mako and the Naenae Library. The plans can be viewed at this link: Walter Mildenhall Park

