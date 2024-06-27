Dalton’s Bridge Full Closure From Monday 1 July

From Monday 1 July, Dalton’s Bridge, at the western end of Kaiuma Bay Road, will be closed to all traffic to allow for bridge abutment repairs.

This closure will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for approximately six weeks while these works are undertaken.

Investigation work was undertaken in May on Dalton’s Bridge to inform design for the abutment repairs (Photo/Supplied)

A detour will be in place via Te Hoiere Road during this closure.

The work will be undertaken by the Marlborough Roads Recovery team and will include building a mechanically stabilised earth wall and rock protection being placed to repair the abutment.

The bridge was originally damaged in the August 2022 weather event. In April this year, it was closed to heavy vehicles after the Pelorus River further scoured out the bank under the bridge approach, making it potentially unsafe for vehicles over 3.5 tonne. Heavy vehicles are currently using the Te Hoiere Road detour.

