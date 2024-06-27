Police Out In Force To Target Anti-social Road User Activity This Matariki Weekend

Police will be out in force around the country to target gatherings of anti-social road users this weekend, and warn car enthusiasts – behave, or face prosecution.

The warning comes as Police confirm an 18-year-old man from Levin has been charged with reckless use of a motor vehicle causing injury, after a bystander was struck by a vehicle at a gathering in Foxton on 15 June. He is next due to appear in the Levin District Court on 15 July.

The injured bystander is still recovering in hospital, following surgery to amputate his leg, and faces months of rehabilitation.

Police across the North Island and parts of the South are on high alert, and have redeployed additional staff to support several operations taking place over the long weekend throughout Aotearoa.

Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables says recently Police have attended incidents that have been beyond what we have seen historically when large groups of vehicle enthusiasts gather.

“The incident in Foxton where a teenager lost a limb was tragic.

“Our investigation staff worked diligently on this case, and as a result, identified, arrested and charged the man who is now currently before the courts. The young person injured, as well as the person now before the courts, and their families, will feel the impact for the rest of their lives.

“We have seen some incredibly dangerous and escalating violent behaviour, and these vehicle enthusiasts need to know there will be consequences. The dangers are very real for all those involved in driving the vehicles, the spectators watching and the community where the activity is occurring.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Police are utilising additional resources – including redeploying staff, bringing in specialist support units, and boosting our investigations teams – to send a clear message.

“We won’t stand for this escalating danger and violence, and we will be working hard around the country to curb antisocial road user activity before, during and after any gatherings occur.

“We know our communities have had enough of this reckless and dangerous behaviour. Our staff will be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to any unlawful activity. Expect infringements, impoundment, and/or prosecution.”

Several districts will have increased staffing to run operations targeting antisocial road users.

Assistant Commissioner Venables says our message to those who would be looking to engage in these events is simple: Expect to see Police, and expect action to be taken against any unlawful activity.

To anyone in our communities who witnesses antisocial road user activity, Police need your help.

If enforcement action is unable to be taken on the night, Police will use information gathered to follow up during our investigation phase.

If you witness suspicious, unlawful, or dangerous activity on our roads please contact Police as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

Police urge you not to attempt to take matters into your own hands or confront individuals yourselves – instead, stay in a safe location and contact Police.

Please call 111 immediately if it is happening now, or share information after the fact through our 105 service.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

