Two New Members Appointed To Trust Tairāwhiti Board

Gisborne District Council has confirmed Nicki Sutherland and Dan Jex-Blake as the two new appointments to the governance board of Trust Tairāwhiti.

Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga says they will each bring a significant contribution to the Trust’s governance table to support commercial, economic, social and Māori outcomes.

“We’d like to thank everyone who applied for these roles. The caliber of applications meant it was a tough decision for us as Councillors.”

Incumbent Trustee Warren Williams has also been re-appointed for his second term.

Nicki Sutherland (Photo/Supplied)

Nicki Sutherland brings to the table expertise in infrastructure projects, energy, climate strategy, biomass opportunities, community projects, and business support.

Her current role is Group Manager at the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), which helps NZ businesses transition to a low-emissions future.

“I’m a national leader in climate change, an innovator and influencer known for creating enduring multi-stakeholder collaborations to tackle shared problems – having bold vision and delivering on it.“

Dan Jex-Blake is a hands-on farmer with almost ten years of governance experience, who says he’s not afraid to ask the hard questions to help Tairāwhiti address ongoing challenges and opportunities.

Dan Jex-Blake (Photo/Supplied)

“My objective is to ensure the region reaches its full potential and provides a prosperous future.

“I bring an environmental, social and governance lens and an intergenerational mindset to strategic decision-making, appreciating the complexities of balancing financial imperatives, social good, and environmental responsibility.”

Council has the role of selecting and appointing trustees to Trust Tairāwhiti under the Trust Deed and undertakes to make appointments as specified in its Board Appointments and Remuneration Policy 2022.

Other current trustees on the board are David Battin (Chair), Ron Aitken and John Clarke.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz is also a member of the Trust board as Council’s delegated representative.

