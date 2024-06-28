Sentencing Of Janak Patel’s Murderer

Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy & Business Owners’ Group joined the family of Janak Patel for the sentencing of those involved in his cowardly murder.

“We sincerely thank the New Zealand Police for bringing these offenders to justice. We thank the Justice Moore for providing a just sentence too,” Mr Kaushal said.

“We wish to especially thank the 1,844 people who generously gave of themselves to help Janak’s parents and his widow. This meant a lot then and it continues to mean a lot to them, now.

“The Patel’s lives were changed forever when Janak’s life was viciously cut short 19 months ago. It is now the family and widow of Janak who must serve a whole-of-life sentence. Not his murderer.

“Over the past ten-years, Janak and the late Arun Kumar lost their lives at work while serving their local communities. It is for the memory of Janak, Arun and those who, by the Grace of God, have survived vicious assaults, that we must fix what has become broken in New Zealand society.

“Something highlighted this week by what looks like the attempted murder of Gurdeep Singh in Papatoetoe by youth.

“Some blame poverty. That must be rejected. People have been far poorer and the expression “dirt poor’’ is ancient. Kiwis went through true poverty in depressions, recessions and even the 1980s, without such wanton violence.

“No, there’s a break down in standards and an ever lowering of expectations where poor behaviour is excused and justified. Not condemned like it must be.

“That Janak Patel’s murderer was a 501 hopefully proves they are not victims. They need monitoring because “the system“ fatally failed Janak and his family. That needs a public policy response before there is another death,” Mr Kaushal said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

