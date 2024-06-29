Operation Purple Cracks Down On Antisocial Road User Behaviour In Manawatū

Central District Police have made arrests, impounded vehicles and issued numerous infringement notices overnight in an operation targeting antisocial road user behaviour.

Operation Purple saw Police out in force across the Manawatū area, working to disrupt gatherings and target illegal activity. The enforcement action was supported by the Police Eagle helicopter, which is based in the lower North Island this weekend to assist with several operations.

Seven people were either arrested or summonsed for matters including breach of bail, warrant to arrest and driving issues.

Eight people were processed for excess breath alcohol.

Five vehicles were impounded, and more than 100 infringement notices were issued. A further 14 vehicles were either pink or green stickered for compliance issues.

In the air, Police Eagle assisted with a fleeing driver incident where a vehicle was travelling dangerous speeds through Palmerston North City.

About 11.30pm, a Police patrol observed a vehicle travelling at more than double the posted speed limit along Tremaine Avenue.

Eagle was able to track the vehicle and guide ground staff to a Highbury address, where the two occupants abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Eagle then directed staff to where the men were hiding behind an outbuilding, and they were arrested without incident.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver, a 20-year-old man, is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court today on charges including dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving with excess breath alcohol.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham says district staff worked hard through the night to curb any illegal behaviour and keep our communities safe.

“We’ve been very clear – we have no tolerance for this behaviour and the havoc it wreaks in our communities.

“We’ve seen enough recent examples, including the tragic case where a young man had to have his leg amputated after being struck by a vehicle at a meet, to know the very real dangers involved.

“Many of these vehicles are unsafe to travel in, let alone be driven recklessly or at speed.

“Compounding this is the presence of alcohol and people choosing to get behind the wheel after drinking.

“Unfortunately, our staff see the other side of this equation all too often. We’re the ones having to visit families and deliver awful news about their loved ones being involved in serious incidents resulting in injury or death.

“That’s what motivates us. We don’t want to be the people having to deliver that news. It’s absolutely tragic, and absolutely avoidable.

“Police are sending a message to anyone considering coming out again over the weekend – we are ready and waiting, and you can expect us to take action.”

We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses this type of activity to report it to Police.

Please call 111 if it is happening now, or you can make a report after the fact through our 105 service.

If you have information you’d like to share anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

