Operation Kereru Clips Wings Of Antisocial Road Users Second Night In A Row

Sunday, 30 June 2024, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

On Saturday evening, staff working Operation Kereru took to the streets to deter and prevent antisocial road user activity in our region once again.

138 infringement notices, 19 vehicles off the streets and 420 people breathalysed – and that is just a snippet of Wellington District Police activity last night.

Antisocial road users attempting to cause disruption on our roads were met in force by Police ready and waiting for them.

“Police skilfully applied pressure to these groups with consistent and persistent checkpoints, taking enforcement action where appropriate,” says Acting Wellington District Commander Nick Thom.

“Police Air Support Unit helicopter known as Eagle, supported our staff on the ground in successfully dispersing around 300 vehicles over the course of the evening.

One person was arrested after failing to stop and fleeing from Police.

Eagle tracked the vehicle, notifying ground staff to their location where they were swiftly taken into custody and a stolen Subaru seized.

Last night, 138 infringement notices were issued in addition to the 69 issued on Friday night.

Five vehicles were seized by bailiffs due to unpaid fines and another three were impounded.

Eleven vehicles were either pink or green stickered due to compliance issues, six people were forbidden to drive and two had their licenses suspended for excess demerit points.

Police breath tested 420 people passing through checkpoints and two drivers were found to have excess breath alcohol.

“These events are dangerous and will not be tolerated in Wellington,” says Acting Wellington District Commander Nick Thom.

“Our commitment to ensuring our communities are safe is what motivates us, and we will continue to take measures necessary to avoid unnecessary death and injury.”

We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses this type of activity to report it to Police.

Please call 111 if it is happening now, or you can make a report after the fact through our 105 service.

If you have information you’d like to share anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

