Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui Opens Its Doors

Today marks a significant milestone for sport and recreation in Aotearoa New Zealand with the official launch of the Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui.

The Commission will be led by Chief Executive Rebecca Rolls and governed by a board collectively representing extensive experience across the sport and recreation sector, chaired by leading sports lawyer and director, Don Mackinnon.

Te Kahu draws reference to the Māori kākahu, or cloak. Raunui symbolises the broad breadth and far-reaching responsibilities that the Commission aims to fulfil in safeguarding participants in the sport and recreation sector. This concept emerged through the establishment work alongside Māori advisory group Te Ope Tāmiro.

The Commission, a newly established independent Crown entity, is tasked with promoting and protecting the safety and well-being of participants and the fairness of competition in the sport and recreation sector.

Anti-doping services including testing and education will now be provided via the Commission, building on the excellent work of Drug Free Sport NZ. The Commission will work closely with high performance athletes to ensure continuity of support and information as the Paris Olympic Games draw closer.

The Sport and Recreation Complaints and Mediation Service (SRCMS) is also now part of the Commission to support the resolution of complaints and investigation functions.

Integrity guidance and training previously provided by Sport NZ are also folded into the services of the Commission.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Commission is here to deliver safer and fairer sport and recreation experiences for all participants. This has been a multi-year journey involving consultation with many organisations and communities across Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Rebecca Rolls, Chief Executive.

“We know participants want sporting environments in Aotearoa to be safe and fair, and we’re looking forward to working alongside the sector to help ensure the highest level of integrity.”

The Commission’s functions include participant protection (including discrimination), child safeguarding, anti-doping, anti-competition manipulation, anti-corruption, and supporting positive integrity outcomes among sport and recreation providers.

An early priority for the Commission will be to engage key stakeholders and the public in the development of an Integrity Code for Sport and Recreation in Aotearoa. The Integrity Code will set minimum standards for integrity in New Zealand and adoption will be voluntary for sport and recreation organisations seeking to raise the bar.

Rolls said having greater understanding and supporting capability across the sector to lower the need for enforcement was key.

“We have the opportunity to promote and embed consistent values that positively shape the culture in sport and recreation. This will help this community uphold integrity standards, promote positive beliefs and behaviours, and build capability.”

You can visit the Commission’s new website at sportintegrity.nz or call 0800 378 437 for more information and resources.

© Scoop Media

