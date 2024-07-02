New Waverley Town Belt Pathway Begins

A second Waverley revitalisation project got underway this week with the with the development of a pathway through the town belt.

The pathway, which starts at Aotea Park and extends north towards Waitangi Road, will be built in stages with the first section of stage one running from Aotea Park to Dallison Park. Work on this stage is to be completed in August.

Subsequent stages include a pathway with boardwalks in a restored wetlands area to the east of Dallison Park.

In addition, a pump track will be installed later in the year in Aotea Park, further enhancing Waverley's recreational infrastructure.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says the pathway project represents a significant investment in Waverley's future, ensuring a vibrant, inclusive space for community members to enjoy.

“One of the Council's key social and economic initiatives is to improve vibrancy, amenity and connectedness in our smaller towns like Waverley, Pātea, Eltham, Manaia and Ōpunakē and we have budgeted $10.6 million to do this work,” says Mayor Nixon.

“This replicates the town centre revitalisation work we have been doing in Hawera and has been funded from our Long-Term Investment Fund fluctuation reserve, so there is no direct impact on rates to do these projects.”

“Waka Kotahi, New Zealand Transport Agency has also contributed $200,000 to our Waverley pathway which we’re very grateful for and has helped progress the project,” he says.

Mayor Nixon says the idea for a pathway first came from the community back in 2019 when a track for walking, running, cycling, and horse riding was first identified.

Last week work started on installing four pedestrian refuges along Waverley's main street, including new lighting, bins, gardens and decking outside the Hind Quarters Cafe as part of the town’s revitalisation projects.

