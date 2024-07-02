Ferry Disruption Impacting Inter-island Parcel Deliveries

Severe weather conditions are expected to worsen today, so all inter-island ferries have cancelled sailings between the North and South Islands across the next few days until Thursday morning (4 July). This will impact the usual transportation of Courier Economy items travelling between the North and South Islands.

Delays expected

Any inter-island items that are unable to be transported during this period will be held securely in Wellington and Christchurch until it is deemed safe for these services to resume.

When services resume, the ferry services will be operating on a reduced capacity schedule, so it will take longer to clear backlogs. As a result, items moving between the North and South Islands using our inter-island Courier Economy service will be delayed.

We strongly encourage you to consider overnight Courier services for any parcels that need to be shipped between islands within a certain timeframe.

Keeping you informed

We’re working hard to ensure items reach their destinations as quickly as possible and will continue to update our Domestic Delivery page online with our latest delivery timeframes.

