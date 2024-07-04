New Exhibitions At Adam Art Gallery Help Us Think About Our Relationship With The Built Environment

Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery launches its winter season with two exhibitions: The buildings notice me and Duncan Winder: architectural photographer. These exhibitions ask us to consider our architectural legacy and meditate on the ways we take up space.

Duncan Winder, Allington house, interior. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo/Supplied)

The buildings notice me is a group show presenting works that invite us to think about the reciprocal relationship between our built environment and lived experience. As is fitting for the University environment, several of the works draw specifically on the pūrākau (story), me ngā kete wānanga—the obtaining of the three baskets of knowledge by Tāne.

Soft, sonic, and ceramic, this eclectic grouping features a new large-scale fabric work by Megan Brady and a sonic installation by Jim Murphy, existing work by John Harris & Steven Junil Park, Brook Konia, and Mataaho Collective, and reconfigured ceramic pieces originally made for the Karori Teachers College by Doreen Blumhardtand Roy Cowan.

Duncan Winder: architectural photographs presents a selection of images from the architect-turned-photographer’s archive. While little-known outside architectural circles, Winder’s contribution to our local architectural culture and history is significant, having documented many buildings that have been irreversibly altered or demolished in intervening years.

This project has been realised with the support of the late architect Bill and his wife Margaret Alington, ONZM, who made a significant gift to Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery in 2023 to support projects that will advance architectural knowledge.

Exhibition details

The buildings notice me

Curated by Sophie Thorn. With Megan Brady, Roy Cowan, John Harris & Steven Junil Park, Brook Konia, Mataaho Collective, Jim Murphy and Doreen Blumhardt.

Duncan Winder: architectural photographs

Guest curated by Sebastian Clarke.

Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery

13.07.24–22.09.24

Opening hours

Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery

Tuesday–Sunday 11 am–5 pm

